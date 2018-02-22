Slideshow: Arizona State High School Basketball Playoffs
Scenes from last weekend’s coverage of the 2018 Arizona State basketball quarterfinals in Prescott Valley, Arizona. For complete stories, grab your copy of the Navajo Times at your nearest newsstand, or subscribe with us!
If you’re interested in purchasing any photographs from us, give us a call at 928-871-1130 to find out how to get one.
Select any image to launch a full-screen slideshow:
To read the full article, pick up your copy of the Navajo Times at your nearest newsstand Thursday mornings!
Find newsstand locations at this link.
Categories: Basketball