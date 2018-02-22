Slideshow: Arizona State High School Basketball Playoffs

Scenes from last weekend’s coverage of the 2018 Arizona State basketball quarterfinals in Prescott Valley, Arizona. For complete stories, grab your copy of the Navajo Times at your nearest newsstand, or subscribe with us!

Navajo Times | Donovan Quintero St. Michael’s Jalynn Smith (4) and a St. David Lady Tiger fall to the court while going after the ball Saturday in Prescott, Arizona. Navajo Times | Donovan Quintero Chinle Lady Wildcat Grayce Claw (23) drives the ball by guarding Ganado Lady Hornet Jamika Coleman (24) Monday in the Arizona 3A girls state quarterfinals in Prescott Valley, Arizona. Navajo Times | Donovan Quintero Window Rock Lady Scout Kristen Sanderson (11) and the rest of her teammates cheer on their team from the bench Monday during the Arizona 3A girls state quarterfinals against the Sabino Lady Sabercats. Navajo Times | Donovan Quintero Valley Lady Pirate teammates Tilda Hubbell (23) and Codi Spencer (22) walk off the basketball court as they contain their emotions after being knocked out the of the Arizona 2A girls state playoff picture Saturday in Prescott Valley, Arizona. Navajo Times | Donovan Quintero Page Lady Sand Devil Mikala Benally, right, looks up to shoot the ball for the basket against guarding Safford Lady Bulldog Aneesa Molina (33) Tuesday during the Arizona 3A girls state quarterfinals at the Prescott Valley Events Center in Prescott Valley, Arizona. Page advances and will play the Window Rock Lady Scouts at the Gila River Arena in Glendale, Arizona on Friday. Navajo Times | Donovan Quintero A Monument Valley Lady Mustang fan celebrates when they score against the Valley Christian Lady Trojans Monday at the Prescott Valley Events Center in Prescott Valley, Arizona. Navajo Times | Donovan Quintero Lady Cardinal Star Anderson (12) drives the ball against a St. David Lady Tiger defender Saturday in Prescott, Arizona. Navajo Times | Donovan Quintero Red Mesa’s Garrett Benally, left, and Joseph City’s Jay Edwards (34) miss the loose ball Saturday in Prescott , Arizona. Navajo Times | Donovan Quintero Valley Lady Pirates head coach Dorothy Mitchell instructs her team from side line Saturday during the Arizona 2A girls state quarterfinals against the Thatcher Lady Eagles at the Prescott Valley Events Center in Prescott Valley, Arizona. Navajo Times | Donovan Quintero Red Mesa Redskin Quentin Friday (25) leaps to the air and aims the ball for the basket as Joseph City Wildcat Seth Hutchens (14) looks on Saturday in Prescott, Arizona. Navajo Times | Donovan Quintero Monument Valley Lady Mustang Tayla Nez (12) attempts to knock the ball away from Lady Trojan Jada Pourier Monday during the Arizona 3A girls state quarterfinals in Prescott Valley, Arizona. Navajo Times | Donovan Quintero Rock Point Lady Cougar Pasheen Johnson, right, drives the ball down the court against Fort Thomas Lady Apache Robyn Olivar Saturday in Prescott Valley, Arizona. Navajo Times | Donovan Quintero Red Mesa Redskin Hunter Pipkin (21) leaps to the air and attempts for two points as Wildcat Kaden Moss (4) defends him Saturday in Prescott, Arizona. Navajo Times | Donovan Quintero Blue Ridge Yellowjacket Darrien Burnette, white jersey, powers his way through a trio of Sabino Sabercat defenders Tuesday night during the Arizona 3A boys state quarterfinals at the Prescott Valley Events Center in Prescott Valley, Arizona. Navajo Times | Donovan Quintero Rock Point Cougar Cory Begay (10) becomes emotional after being knocked out of the Arizona 1A boys state quarterfinals by the Fort Thomas Apaches Saturday at the Prescott Valley Events Center in Prescott Valley, Arizona. Navajo Times | Donovan Quintero St. Michael Lady Cardinal head coach Carl Adams looks on during the Arizona 1A girls state quarterfinals against the St. David Lady Tigers at the Yavapai College in Prescott, Arizona. Navajo Times | Donovan Quintero Six-foot-five Fort Thomas Apache Latrell Titla (55) rejects Rock Point Cougar Ral-Shaun Descheny’s two-point attempt Saturday at the Prescott Valley Events Center in Prescott Valley, Arizona. Navajo Times | Donovan Quintero Young Ganado Lady Hornet fans Jordan Claw, 7, left, and auntie Jasah McIntosh, 10, both from Ganado, Arizona, cheer on their team Monday evening at the Prescott Valley Events Center. Navajo Times | Donovan Quintero Alchesay Falcon Harley Upton (10) gestures to some of the hundreds of Falcons fans after making two points against the Scottsdale Prep Spartans Saturday in the Arizona 2A boys state quarterfinals in Prescott Valley, Arizona. Alchesay plays this Friday at the Prescott Valley Events Center in Prescott Valley, Arizona. Navajo Times | Donovan Quintero Page Lady Sand Devil Jacey Salabiye (50) lays the ball up against Safford Bulldog Jessica Maxwell Monday at the Prescott Valley Events Center in Prescott Valley, Arizona. Navajo Times | Donovan Quintero Captain of the Winslow Bulldogs, Ricardo Villanueva (40) celebrates the efforts of the team against the Florence Gophers during the Arizona3A boys state quarterfinals at the Prescott Valley Events Center in Prescott Valley, Arizona. Navajo Times | Donovan Quintero St. Michael Lady Cardinal Desbah Largo, left, and St. David lady Tiger Lila Smith (33) watch the ball go our of bound Saturday during the Arizona 1A girls state quarterfinals at Yavapai College in Prescott, Arizona. The Lady Cardinals will play on Friday the Ray Lady Bearcats at the Prescott Valley Event Center in the semifinal game. Navajo Times | Donovan Quintero Winslow’s Yoann Djassa passes the ball as a Florence defender reaches up Tuesday in Prescott Valley, Arizona. Navajo Times | Donovan Quintero Valley Lady Pirates fans cheer on their team from the stands Saturday during the Arizona 2A girls state quarterfinals against the Thatcher Lady Eagles in Prescott Valley, Arizona. Navajo Times | Donovan Quintero Alchesay Falcon Tyreck Cosay and Scottsdale Prep’s Alex Curry (12) fight for the loose ball Saturday at the Prescott Valley Events Center. Navajo Times | Donovan Quintero Fort Thomas Apache Latrell Titla (45) is closely guarded by Rock Point Cougar Mayson Tsosie, left, Saturday during the Arizona 1A boys state quarterfinals in Prescott Valley, Arzona. Navajo Times | Donovan Quintero Blue Ridge Yellowjacket Darrien Burnette (15) reacts to the loose ball Tuesday night. Navajo Times | Donovan Quintero Lady Sand Devil Mikala Benally (10) closely guards a Safford Lady Bulldog offensive player Monday in Prescott Valley, Arizona. Navajo Times | Donovan Quintero Valley Christian Lady Trojan Anna Gorman walks off the court at the end of the second quarter Monday during the Arizona 3A girls state quarterfinals against the Monument Valley Lady Mustangs in Prescott Valley, Arizona. Gorman fouled out in the second half of the game. Navajo Times | Donovan Quintero Chinle Wildcat Josiah Tsosie drives the ball against a Wickenburg defender Tuesday in the Arizona 3A boys state quarterfinals at the Prescott Valley Events Center in Prescott Valley, Arizona. Navajo Times | Donovan Quintero The St. Michael Lady Cardinals begin to celebrate their victory after the final buzzer Saturday in Prescott, Arizona. Navajo Times | Donovan Quintero Chinle’s Curtis Begay takes the ball to the basket and gets by a Wickenburg player Tuesday in Prescott Valley, Arizona. Navajo Times | Donovan Quintero Chinle Lady Wildcat Geneva Clark (20) drives the ball against Ganado Lady Hornet Abigail Benally during the Arizona 3A girls state quarterfinals in Prescott Valley, Arizona on Monday. Navajo Times | Donovan Quintero Ganado Lady Hornet Lujuana Louis (30) begins to celebrate with some of her teammates after they defeat the Chinle Lady Wildcats Monday evening at the Prescott Valley Events Center in Prescott Valley, Arizona. Ganado will take on the Monument Valley Lady Mustangs on Friday in the Arizona 3A girls state semifinals game at the Gila River Arena in Glendale, Arizona, at 6 p.m. Navajo Times | Donovan Quintero Page’s Myka Taliman, white jersey, and Safford’s Deion Abalos (14) go after the ball Monday during the Arizona 3A girls state quarterfinals in Prescott Valley, Arizona. Navajo Times | Donovan Quintero Monument Valley Lady Mustang Jazlyn Lane (20) sets up for a lay up shot against a Valley Christian Lady Trojan defender Monday in Prescott Valley, Arizona. Navajo Times | Donovan Quintero Window Rock Lady Scout Venessa James drives the ball by a Sabino Lady Sabercat defender as she makes her way for the basket Monday evening during the 3A girls state tournament quarterfinal game in Prescott Valley, Arizona. Navajo Times | Donovan Quintero Rock Point Lady Cougar Tamarrah Deswood, front right, runs onto the court as she cheers on her teammates’ score Saturday during the Arizona 1A girls state quarterfinals against the Fort Thomas Lady Apaches at the Prescott Valley Events Center in Prescott Valley, Arizona. Navajo Times | Donovan Quintero Window Rock Lady Scout Kimberly Pablo (13) sets up for a shot Monday during the Arizona 3A girls state quarterfinals against the Sabino Lady Sabercats at the Prescott Valley Events Center in Prescott Valley, Arizona. Navajo Times | Donovan Quintero Red Mesa’s Quentin Friday and teammate Tristen Tsosie, right, collide with Joseph City Wildcat KJ Kinlicheenie (23) while attempting a lay up shot Saturday during the Arizona 1A boys state quarterfinals at Yavapai College in Prescott, Arizona. Navajo Times | Donovan Quintero Alchesay Falcon Harley Upton (10) sets up for a two-point attempt against a guarding Scottsdale Prep Spartan defender Saturday. Navajo Times | Donovan Quintero Window Rock Lady Scout teammates Bayle Talkalai (23) and Haley Talkalai (33) overpower a Sabino Lady Sabercat and knock the ball out of her hands Monday in Prescott Valley, Arizona. Navajo Times | Donovan Quintero Lady Pirate Codi Spencer gets by a pair of Lady Eagle defenders as she makes her way to the basket Saturday in Prescott Valley, Arizona. Navajo Times | Donovan Quintero Valley Christian Lady Trojan Anna Gorman (12) drives the ball by guarding Lady Mustangs Jazlyn lane, left, and Ardiana Sheppard (25) Monday in Prescott Valley, Arizona. Navajo Times | Donovan Quintero Red Mesa’s Quentin Friday (25) closely guards a Joseph City Wildcat player Saturday in Prescott, Arizona. Navajo Times | Donovan Quintero Red Mesa boys head coach Hank Charleston celebrates a shot that counts for two points Saturday during the Arizona 1A boys state quarterfinals against the Joseph City Wildcats at Yavapai College in Prescott, Arizona. Navajo Times | Donovan Quintero Lady Hornet Michelene Coleman (42) grabs the rebound from Chinle Lady Wildcat Stacey Begay (50) Monday evening at the Prescott Valley Events Center. Navajo Times | Donovan Quintero Blue Ridge Yellowjacket Darrien Burnette (15) sets up to shoot the ball for the basket as a Sabino defender gets in his path Tuesday night. Navajo Times | Donovan Quintero The Page Lady Sand Devil bench begin to celebrate their victory over the Safford Lady Bulldogs Monday in Prescott Valley, Arizona. Navajo Times | Donovan Quintero Alchesay’s Harley Upton (10) drives the ball against a Scottsdale Prep Spartan Saturday in Prescott Valley, Arizona. Navajo Times | Donovan Quintero Window Rock Lady Scout Venessa James cruises past a pair of Sabino Lady Sabercats as she makes her way for the basket Monday evening during the Arizona 3A girls state quarterfinals in Prescott Valley, Arizona. Navajo Times | Donovan Quintero Rock Point’s Cory Begay (10) eyes the basket and sets up for a shot against a pair of defending Fort Thomas players Saturday in Prescott Valley, Arizona. Navajo Times | Donovan Quintero Rock Point Cougar Eronimo Hummingbird (15) looks to the pass the ball between Fort Thomas Apaches Kobe Talgo (23) and Brad Johnson Saturday in Prescott Valley, Arizona. Navajo Times | Donovan Quintero Window Rock Lady Scout fans cheer on their team from the stands Monday during the Arizona 3A girls state quarterfinals against Sabino Lady Sabercats at the Prescott Valley Events Center in Prescott Valley, Arizona. Navajo Times | Donovan Quintero Winslow Bulldog Ricardo Villanueva reacts after getting two points for his team and being fouled at the same time Tuesday during the Arizona 3A boys state quarterfinals against the Florence Gophers Tuesday. Navajo Times | Donovan Quintero Rock Point’s Adrian Johnson (20) drives the ball against guarding Fort Thomas Apache Malachi Rogers Saturday in the Arizona 1A boys state quarterfinals at the Prescott Valley Events Center. Navajo Times | Donovan Quintero Wildcat Cooper Burbank (10) maneuvers the ball away from a guarding Wickenburg player as he makes his way to the basket Tuesday at the Prescott Valley Events Center. Navajo Times | Donovan Quintero Valley Lady Pirate Nizhoni James (12) reaches for the ball as she attempts to knock it away from a Thatcher Lady Eagle player Saturday in the Arizona 2A girls state quarterfinals at the Prescott Valley Events Center. Valley was defeated, 51-50. Navajo Times | Donovan Quintero Ganado Lady Hornet Amber James drives the ball for the basket against Chinle Lady Wildcat Grayce Claw (23) during the Arizona 3A girls state quarterfinals at the Prescott Valley Events Center in Prescott Valley, Arizona on Monday evening. Navajo Times | Donovan Quintero Page Lady Sand Devil Mikala Benally (10) drives the ball against Lady Bulldog Deion Abalos (14) Monday during the Arizona 3A girls state quarterfinals in Prescott Valley, Arizona. Navajo Times | Donovan Quintero Blue Ridge Yellowjacket Darrien Burnette (15) shoots the ball over the basket over a Sabino defender Tuesday night in Prescott Valley, Arizona. Navajo Times | Donovan Quintero Rock Point Lady Cougar Christin Bahe (23), right, keeps the ball inbound as Fort Thomas Lady Apache Kaitlynn Hinton, white jersey, guards her Saturday afternoon. Navajo Times | Donovan Quintero Chinle Wildcat Cooper Burbank (10) avoids being blocked by a duo of Wickenburg defenders as he drives for the basket Tuesday during the Arizona 3A boys state quarterfinals at the Prescott Valley Events Center in Prescott Valley, Arizona. Navajo Times | Donovan Quintero Window Rock Lady Scout Jana Solee (32) moves down the court against a guarding Sabino Lady Sabercat Monday at the Prescott Valley Events Center in Prescott Valley, Arizona. Navajo Times | Donovan Quintero Valley Lady Pirate Valiyah Yazzie (21) looks to drive the ball around a Thatcher Lady Eagle defender Saturday in Prescott Valley, Arizona. Navajo Times | Donovan Quintero Rock Point Lady Cougar Ranisha Begay (32) and Fort Thomas Lady Apaches Chesliauna Wilson and Kaitlynn Hinton (25) miss a chance to grab the ball Saturday in Prescott Valley, Arizona. Navajo Times | Donovan Quintero Page’s Amy Yellowman (5) holds her arm up as she guards Safford’s Mia Carter Monday in Prescott Valley, Arizona. Navajo Times | Donovan Quintero Yellowjacket Corey Endfield (11) sets up the ball as he drives it to the basket Tuesday at the Prescott Valley Events Center. Navajo Times | Donovan Quintero Chinle Wildcat William Carroll (21) aims the ball for the basket Tuesday during the Arizona 3A boys state quarterfinals at the Prescott Valley Events Center in Prescott Valley, Arizona. Navajo Times | Donovan Quintero Red Mesa’s Garrett Benally (41) sets up for a shot to the basket as Joseph City Wildcat Carlos Sanchez guards him Saturday afternoon in the Arizona 1A boys state quarterfinals at Yavapai College in Prescott, Arizona. Navajo Times | Donovan Quintero Monument Valley Lady Mustang Tayla Nez (12) hugs her teammate after they defeat the Valley Christian Lady Trojans Monday at the Prescott Valley Events Center. Navajo Times | Donovan Quintero Blue Ridge Yellowjacket Mason Berges (24) flies by a Sabino defender as he sets up a shot for the basket Tuesday night in Prescott Valley, Arizona. Navajo Times | Donovan Quintero Chinle Wildcat Curtis Begay (1) drives the ball against a defending Wickenburg player Tuesday at the Prescott Valley Events Center in Prescott Valley, Arizona. Navajo Times | Donovan Quintero Valley Lady Pirate Valiyah Yazzie (21) drives the ball against a Thatcher Lady Eagle Saturday in Prescott Valley, Arizona. Navajo Times | Donovan Quintero Rock Point Lady Cougars Lara Begay (10), Chrystalana Clark (15), Ranisha Begay (32) and Tamarrah Deswood (24) walk arm-in-arm and celebrate their victory over the Fort Thomas Lady Apaches on Saturday at the Prescott Valley Events Center in Prescott Valley, Arizona. Navajo Times | Donovan Quintero Blue Ridge Yellowjacket PJ Velasquez (10) passes the ball away from a defending Sabino Sabercat player Tuesday in Prescott Valley, Arizona. Navajo Times | Donovan Quintero Winslow Bulldogs teammates Yoann Djassa (5), Ricardo Villanueva (40) and Zach Wagner (45) celebrate their win over the Florence Gophers in the Arizona 3A boys state quarterfinals at the Prescott Valley Events Center in Prescott Valley, Arizona Tuesday evening. Navajo Times | Donovan Quintero Fort Thomas Lady Apache Vivianna Talgo (23) and Rock Point Lady Cougar Charmaine Leelong go for the loose ball Saturday during the Arizona 1A girls state quarterfinals at the Prescott Valley Events Center in Prescott Valley, Arizona. Navajo Times | Donovan Quintero St. Michael Lady Cardinal Ali Upshaw (0) sets up for a two-point attempt against guarding St. David Lady Tiger Brylee Murray (5) Saturday in the Arizona 1A girls state quarterfinals at Yavapai College in Prescott, Arizona. Navajo Times | Donovan Quintero Alchesay Falcons fans cheer on Harley Upton (10) and the rest of their team during the Arizona 2A boys state quarterfinals against the Scottsdale Prep Spartans in Prescott Valley, Arizona, on Saturday. Navajo Times | Donovan Quintero Winslow Bulldog Ricardo Villanueva (40) passes the ball to a teammate as a Florence Gopher defender attempts to block him Tuesday evening at the Prescott Valley Events Center in Prescott Valley, Arizona. Navajo Times | Donovan Quintero Rock Point Lady Cougar Christin Bahe (23) drives the ball by Fort Thomas Lady Apache Normisha Moses (00) Saturday in the Arizona 1A girls state quarterfinals at the Prescott Valley Events Center in Prescott Valley, Arizona. Navajo Times | Donovan Quintero St. Michael’s Sydney Terry (10) attempts to shoot for the basket against a Lady Tiger defender Saturday afternoon. Navajo Times | Donovan Quintero Valley’s Nizhoni James (12) powers her way to the basket and around a closely guarding Lady Eagle defender Saturday at the Prescott Valley Events Center in Prescott Valley, Arizona. Navajo Times | Donovan Quintero Wildcat Cooper Burbank (10) pushes a Wickenburg defender’s arm off of him as he drives the ball for the basket Tuesday at the Prescott Valley Events Center in Prescott Valley, Arizona. Navajo Times | Donovan Quintero Winslow’s Ricardo Villanueva, white jersey, leaps to the air and shoots the ball for the basket for a two-point attempt against the Florence Gophers Tuesday at the Prescott Valley Events Center in Prescott Valley, Arizona. Navajo Times | Donovan Quintero Winslow’s Yoann Djassa, white jersey, attempts a layup for the basket as Florence defenders raise their arms in defense Tuesday afternoon in Prescott Valley, Arizona. Navajo Times | Donovan Quintero Alchesay Falcons fans raise their cellphones above their heads as they sing along with a song during halftime of the Arizona 2A boys state quarterfinals between Alchesay and Scottsdale Prep on Saturday in Prescott Valley, Arizona. Navajo Times | Donovan Quintero Chinle Lady Wildcat Amanda Antone (45) runs the ball down the court against defending Ganado Lady Hornet Janaya McIntosh Monday evening in Prescott Valley, Arizona. Navajo Times | Donovan Quintero Monument Valley Lady Mustang Tayla Nez (12) muscles her way to the basket against guarding Valley Christian Lady Trojan Anna Gorman Tuesday in the Arizona 3A girls state quarterfinals at the Prescott Valley Events Center in Prescott Valley, Arizona. Navajo Times | Donovan Quintero Rock Point Cougar Ral’Shaun Descheny (12) attempts to drive the ball by defending Fort Thomas Apache Skylar Kindelay Saturday during the Arizona 1A boys state quarterfinals at the Prescott Valley Events Center in Prescott Valley, Arizona.

